Michels Family Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,670 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VBR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.