Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,724,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

