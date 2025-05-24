4,374 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

