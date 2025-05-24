Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $237.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

