North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Analog Devices by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,158,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,683,000 after acquiring an additional 896,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.82.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

