Invst LLC Sells 5,241 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.