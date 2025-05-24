WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

