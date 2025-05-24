Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,823 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

