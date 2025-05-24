Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $12.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

