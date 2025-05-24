1,608 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

