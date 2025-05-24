Cache Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,166 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,662,000. Meta Platforms comprises 6.6% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,498,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 18,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus set a $775.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.75, for a total transaction of $613,155.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,212,039.50. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,707.52. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,157 shares of company stock valued at $49,411,000 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $627.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

