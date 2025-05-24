Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.92. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

