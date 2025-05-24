Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

NYSE DECK opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

