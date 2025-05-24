Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,605 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Price Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
