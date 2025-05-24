Michels Family Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 372,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

