Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes $8.34 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

