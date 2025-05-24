Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

