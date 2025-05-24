Invst LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $595.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.20 and its 200 day moving average is $594.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

