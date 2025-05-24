Baer Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Analog Devices makes up 7.8% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.