Cache Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

