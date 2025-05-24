Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $719,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ABBV opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

