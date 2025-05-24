Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 16,021 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.