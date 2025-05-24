Wormser Freres Gestion Buys 288 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wormser Freres Gestion grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE NKE opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

