Wormser Freres Gestion Purchases 168 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wormser Freres Gestion raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PTC accounts for 5.3% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $8,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

PTC Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $168.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.56. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

