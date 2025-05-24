Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 17,869 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,161,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.