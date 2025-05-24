UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.07.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

