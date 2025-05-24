GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $20.18 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $253,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock worth $373,180,433 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

PLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

