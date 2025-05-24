Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lifted by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

