Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $506,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

