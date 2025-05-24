Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $285.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.