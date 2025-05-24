Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mondelez International stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.