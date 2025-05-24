The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

HD stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

