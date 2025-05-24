Michels Family Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,256 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.0% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $5,071,000. Finally, Thor Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,496,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.