Westfuller Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westfuller Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TLT opened at $84.55 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
