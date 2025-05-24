iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

