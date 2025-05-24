Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $273.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.58.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,011 shares of company stock worth $13,038,373. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

