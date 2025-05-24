Auxier Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

