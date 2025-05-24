Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,135 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2%

ADP stock opened at $321.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $323.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

