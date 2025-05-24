Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,938 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0%

CVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

