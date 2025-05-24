Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,857 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.