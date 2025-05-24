Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.0 million-$910.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.3 million.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 20.0%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.