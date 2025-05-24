Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $102.12

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

