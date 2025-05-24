56,707 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

