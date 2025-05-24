Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 162 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

