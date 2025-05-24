Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

