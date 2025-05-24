Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

