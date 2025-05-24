Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys New Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.40.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

