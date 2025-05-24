Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.82.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.