Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,311,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $372.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

