3,416 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $617,303,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0%

Mastercard stock opened at $564.23 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $588.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.